The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the death of Staff-Sgt. Betzalel Zvi Kovach, who succumbed to his wounds on Sunday.

Kovach, a 20-year-old soldier from Jerusalem, served in the Netzach Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

He was seriously injured on May 22, 2024, during combat in northern Gaza.

The incident, which involved an explosive device and sniper fire, resulted in the deaths of three soldiers, including two from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion and a fighter from the Hailam unit, and left three others wounded.

Master Sgt. Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33, from Tel Aviv; Cpt. Israel Yudkin, 22, from Kfar Habad; and Sgt. 1st Class Eliyahau Haim Emsallem, 21, from Raanana.

Emsallem and Yudkin were killed in a Hamas sniper attack in Beit Hanoun, while a third soldier of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion was seriously wounded in the same incident, the army said.

DeRowe was killed by an explosive device in northern Gaza.