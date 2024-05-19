IDF announces 2 soldiers killed in Gaza fighting; rocket alert sounds in southern Israel | LIVE UPDATES

The Israel Defense Forces continued its operations in the southern Gaza Strip over the weekend, focusing on the southern city of Rafah as its battles the last stronghold of terrorist groups in the coastal enclave.

The fighting claimed the lives of two more Israeli soldiers, while several others were wounded.

Early Sunday morning, rocket alert sirens sounded in Kfar Aza, southern Israel.

