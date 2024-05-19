IDF announces 2 soldiers killed in Gaza fighting; rocket alert sounds in southern Israel | LIVE UPDATES
First Sergeant Nachman Meir Haim Vaknin and First Sergeant Noam Bittan named as death toll from the ground operation in Gaza rises
The Israel Defense Forces continued its operations in the southern Gaza Strip over the weekend, focusing on the southern city of Rafah as its battles the last stronghold of terrorist groups in the coastal enclave.
The fighting claimed the lives of two more Israeli soldiers, while several others were wounded.
Early Sunday morning, rocket alert sirens sounded in Kfar Aza, southern Israel.
🚨Rocket sirens heard in Sderot, southern Israel
US National Security Advisor meets with MBS in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Dharan, Saudi Arabia, according to Al-Arabiya.
The pair discussed strengthening ties between the countries, including a pathway forward to normalization with Israel alongside a "just solution" to the Palestinian problem.
Report: Senior US officials hold talks with Iranian counterparts in Oman
The New York Times said that American officials met with Iranian representatives in Oman for talks on de-escalating regional tensions.
Rocket alert sounds in Kfar Aza, southern Israel
IDF says two fighters killed in combat in southern Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces announced the deaths of two soldiers from the Givati Brigade early Sunday, raising the toll from the fighting in the Gaza Strip to 275 soldiers killed.
First Sergeants Nachman Meir Haim Vaknin and Noam Bittan were killed on Saturday in southern Gaza.
According to Israeli media, Vaknin and Bittan were killed by an explosion. An officer and two other soldiers were seriously wounded in the incident.
In addition, a reserve soldier from the IDF’s Engineering Corps was seriously wounded.