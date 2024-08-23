IDF says 90 rockets fired from Lebanon on Friday | LIVE BLOG

The Israeli vowed to continue implementing its policy of taking out senior Hezbollah terrorists

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment on southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment on southern Lebanon as seen from northern IsraelAP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The Israeli on Friday vowed to continue its policy of eliminating Hezbollah operatives as it announced the killing of another Lebanese jihadist in an air strike. 

