IDF says 90 rockets fired from Lebanon on Friday | LIVE BLOG
The Israeli vowed to continue implementing its policy of taking out senior Hezbollah terrorists
1 min read
1 min read
The Israeli on Friday vowed to continue its policy of eliminating Hezbollah operatives as it announced the killing of another Lebanese jihadist in an air strike.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1826967600020037819
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This article received 1 comments