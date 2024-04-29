IDF announces death of 2 soldiers killed fighting in central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced death of two soldiers, killed fighting in central Gaza.

Master sergeant (res.) Kalkidan Mehri Zal, 37, from Petakh Tikva, fought in the 223rd Battalion, Carmeli Brigade.

IDF Spokesperson

Master sergeant (res.) Ido Aviv, 28, was a fighter in the Armored Support Battalion, Hashan Battalion 9232. He was promoted from the rank of sergeant to the rank of sergeant after his death.