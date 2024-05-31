IDF announces death of 2 soldiers, raising fatality toll of Gaza ground op to 289 | LIVE UPDATES
The two were killed in fighting in northern Gaza
The Israeli military early on Friday named the two latest IDF fatalities in the Gaza war, taking the ground operation's fatality toll to 289.
Sergeant First Class Adar Gavriel, 24, from Caesarea, a soldier in the 6828th Battalion and Sergeant Yehonatan Elias, 20, from Jerusalem, a soldier in the Givati Brigade, were killed in clashes against terrorists in the Palestinian enclave.
More on the role of UNRWA in perpetuating the conflict
🚨Drone alert sirens sound in northern Israel
IDF uncover another tunnel shaft in Gaza school
