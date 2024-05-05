IDF announces death of 3 soldiers in Hamas attack on Kerem Shalom

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed the deaths of three soldiers in a Hamas attack earlier today on the Kerem Shalom area in southern Israel.

The soldiers were identified as First Sergeant Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline, 19, from Ra'anana; First Sergeant Ido Testa, 19, from Jerusalem; and First Sergeant Tal Shavit, 21, from Kfar Giladi.

The attack resulted in the deaths of the three soldiers and left at least eleven others wounded, some with serious injuries. The soldiers were members of the Shaked Battalion, Givati Brigade, and the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that their Al-Qassam Brigades intentionally targeted the Kerem Shalom area using 114 mm short-range "Rajoum" rockets. The attack originated from the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip.

SAID KHATIB / AFP

The IDF reported that approximately ten rockets and mortars were launched from the vicinity of Rafah towards the Kerem Shalom area. As a precautionary measure, the Kerem Shalom humanitarian crossing has been temporarily closed in response to the barrage.

Following the attack, the IDF conducted strikes on Hamas rocket launchers in Rafah in retaliation for the assault.