IDF announces death of 39-year-old reservist Ran Yavetz near Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the death of Sgt. Maj. (res.) Ran Yavetz, a 39-year-old reservist from Modiin, who was killed in an operational accident on the Gaza border earlier today.

Yavetz served in the Bislamach Brigade’s 6828th Battalion.

The incident occurred near the Black Arrow memorial site, a military zone along the border with the Gaza Strip.

According to initial reports, the accident was caused by an explosion involving Israeli munitions. Along with Yavetz, four other soldiers sustained light injuries in the blast.

The IDF has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Sgt. Maj. Yavetz and extended condolences to his family.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

“We mourn the loss of Ran Yavetz, a dedicated reservist who served his country with honor and bravery. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” said an IDF spokesperson.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are currently under investigation by the military.