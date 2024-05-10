IDF announces death of 4 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground op to 267
Four 19-year-olds killed by a blast in an alleyway in northern Gaza
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced the death of four of its soldiers, raising the fatality toll of the ground operation in Gaza to 267.
The incident, which occurred in northern Gaza, saw a blast in a alleyway where an IDF unit was operating, resulting in the death of four 19-year-old sergeants, Yosef Dassa, Itai Livni, Ermiyas Mekuriyaw and Daniel Levy.
