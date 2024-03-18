IDF announces death of a soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 249

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday morning the name of one fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 249.

Staff Sergeant Matan Vinogradov, 20 years old, from Jerusalem, was a fighter in the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Matan was reportedly killed in action during a counterterrorism operation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, where senior Hamas officials were said to have retaken positions in the compound and its surrounding area.

