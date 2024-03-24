IDF announces death of a soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 251

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday morning the name of one fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 251.

Staff Sergeant Lior Raviv, 21 years old, from Rishon LeZion, was a fighter in the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Staff Sergeant Matan Vinogradov, also from the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, was killed in action at the northern Gaza Strip.

Matan had reportedly been killed in action during a counterterrorism operation at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, where senior Hamas officials were said to have retaken positions in the compound and its surrounding area.

Warrant Officer (res.) Sebastian Haion, 51 years old, from the 401st Brigade was also announced to have been killed in action at the Al-Shifa hospital.