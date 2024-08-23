You have to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Content
Menu
Footer
Top stories
Israel-Hamas war
Israel
Middle East
International
Videos
Shows
Schedules
Channels
Profiles
en
English
Français
عربى
עברית
Radio
Live
i24NEWS
Israel-Hamas war
IDF announces death of Evyatar Atuar, 24, bringing Gaza ground op toll to 335
IDF announces death of Evyatar Atuar, 24, bringing Gaza ground op toll to 335
Four other IDF soldiers wounded in the incident
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
■
Evyatar Atuar
Courtesy
This article received 2 comments
Add a comment
Comments
News
News feed
Live
Radio
Shows