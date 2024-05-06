IDF announces death of fourth soldier killed in Hamas attack on Kerem Shalom

Sergeant Michael Ruzal, 18, from the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, Rishon Lezion, has been announced as the fourth soldier killed in the Hamas-claimed rocket attack near Kerem Shalom in southern Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) previously confirmed the deaths of three soldiers in the same attack:

First Sergeant Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline, 19, from Ra'anana

First Sergeant Ido Testa, 19, from Jerusalem

First Sergeant Tal Shavit, 21, from Kfar Giladi.

The attack resulted in the deaths of the four soldiers and left at least eleven others wounded, some with serious injuries. The soldiers were members of the Shaked Battalion, Givati Brigade, and the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade.

SAID KHATIB / AFP

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that their Al-Qassam Brigades intentionally targeted the Kerem Shalom area using 114 mm short-range "Rajoum" rockets. The attack originated from the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF reported that approximately ten rockets and mortars were launched from the vicinity of Rafah towards the Kerem Shalom area. As a precautionary measure, the Kerem Shalom humanitarian crossing has been temporarily closed in response to the barrage.

Following the attack, the IDF conducted strikes on Hamas rocket launchers in Rafah in retaliation for the assault.