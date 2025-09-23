IDF announces death of Maj. Shahar Netanel Bozaglo, 27, in combat in Gaza City | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

An Israel Defense Forces officer was killed overnight Monday after an anti-tank rocket hit his tank in northern Gaza City, the military announced, the first fatality in the offensive to seize the Gaza Strip's largest urban center.

The slain soldier was named as Major Shahar Netanel Bozaglo, 27, a company commander in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion.

His death brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the ground operation in the Palestinian enclave to 465.