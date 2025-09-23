IDF announces death of Maj. Shahar Netanel Bozaglo, 27, in combat in Gaza City | LIVE BLOG
The officer is the first fatality in the Israeli military's offensive aiming to seize the Gaza Strip's largest urban center.
An Israel Defense Forces officer was killed overnight Monday after an anti-tank rocket hit his tank in northern Gaza City, the military announced, the first fatality in the offensive to seize the Gaza Strip's largest urban center.
The slain soldier was named as Major Shahar Netanel Bozaglo, 27, a company commander in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion.
His death brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the ground operation in the Palestinian enclave to 465.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemns the “dehumanizing” psychological warfare Hamas video showing hostage Alon Ohel
“The dehumanizing footage of the German-Israeli national Alon Ohel, which Hamas published of all times on Rosh Hashanah, is intolerable," the leader posted on X. " Hamas must immediately release all hostages. The ceasefire must come now, the suffering must end.”
IDF estimates some 640,000 Palestinians have evacuated Gaza City amid fresh IDF offensive