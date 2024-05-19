IDF announces death of Major Gal Shabbat, 24

Major Gal Shabbat, 24, from Katzir, a company commander in the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade (35), has died from injuries sustained in a confrontation with terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip on May 15, 2024.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported his death on Sunday, raising the IDF's death toll in the ongoing war to 278.

Major Shabbat served as a commander in the ultra-Orthodox battalion "Hatz," where all his fighters were religious and ultra-Orthodox soldiers. Shabbat played a significant role in transforming these men from recruits unfamiliar with the army into dedicated warriors who followed their commander with unwavering loyalty.

"He accepted and escorted them, turning them from individuals who did not know the army into warriors who follow their commander through fire and water," an IDF spokesperson said.