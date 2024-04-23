IDF announces death of Salm Alkreshat, 43, raising Gaza ground op toll to 261
Alkreshat, from the Bedouin community of Abu Rabia, was a tracker in the Gaza Division's Northern Brigade
i24NEWS
1 min read
The IDF reported Tuesday that Salm Alkreshat, 42, from Abu-Rabia, a tracker in the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division was killed on Monday in northern Gaza.
He served in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, which is made up predominantly of ultra-Orthodox troops. The unit, now in Gaza, was embroiled several controversies having to do with settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
