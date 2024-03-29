The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced today the death of Sergeant Major Alon Kudriashov, aged 21, bringing the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 254.

Kudriashov, a native of Modi'in, was a member of the Egoz unit, a commando formation within the IDF. He was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, Kudriashov's family has been notified of his death. In recognition of his service and sacrifice, he was posthumously promoted from the rank of sergeant to colonel.

The IDF expressed deep condolences to Kudriashov's family and pledged continued support to them during this difficult time.

IDF Spokesperson

Details of the incident reveal that Kudriashov, along with other fighters from the Egoz unit, was engaged in a mission near Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis when a Hamas terrorist fired an RPG missile at the building they were in. Fortunately, the building did not collapse, but Kudriashov sustained fatal injuries in the attack.

Additionally, the IDF reported that 16 other fighters were wounded in the incident, with six of them in serious condition. The exact circumstances surrounding the attack and the extent of the injuries sustained by the other soldiers were not immediately disclosed.