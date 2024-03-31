IDF announces death of Sergeant Sivan Weil, raising Gaza op toll to 255

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the death of Sergeant First Class Sivan Weil, a fighter in the Eggoz unit, as a result of wounds sustained during a battle in the southern Gaza Strip on March 29, 2024.

Sergeant Weil, a native of Ra'anana, was 20 years old.

The incident occurred during an RPG attack on Friday, which also left 15 others injured and claimed the life of another soldier.

Despite receiving medical attention, Sergeant Weil succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

IDF Spokesperson

In response to his sacrifice, Sergeant Weil has been posthumously promoted from the rank of sergeant to the rank of colonel.

The IDF has extended its deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time and has pledged to provide ongoing support and assistance.