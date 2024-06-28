IDF announces death of Sgt Eyal Shynes in southern Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced death of Sergeant Eyal Shynes killed fighting in southern Gaza.
Shynes, 19, was from Kibbutz Afik, an Israeli community in the Golan Heights. He served with the 931st Battalion in the Nahal Brigade.
His killing raises the Gaza ground operation death toll to 311 people.
