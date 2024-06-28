IDF announces death of Sgt Eyal Shynes in southern Gaza

His killing raises the Gaza ground operation death toll to 311

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Late Sergeant Eyal Shynes.
Late Sergeant Eyal Shynes.With the approval of his family

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced death of Sergeant Eyal Shynes killed fighting in southern Gaza.

Shynes, 19, was from  Kibbutz Afik, an Israeli community in the Golan Heights. He served with the 931st Battalion in the Nahal Brigade.

His killing raises the Gaza ground operation death toll to 311 people.

This article received 2 comments

Comments