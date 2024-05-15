IDF announces death of Sgt. Ira Yair Gispan killed in Rafah offensive

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday announced death of Sgt. Ira Yair Gispan, marking the first fatality in the Israeli military's push into Rafah in southern Gaza.

Gispan's killing brings the IDF ground operation death toll up to 269.

The fallen soldier was from Petah Tikva. He served in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 75th Battalion.

The IDF started the "precise" operation in Gaza's southmost city earlier in May.