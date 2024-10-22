IDF announces death of Sgt. Saar Eliad Navarsky in rocket attack in northern Israel

Norski, 27, a reserve fighter in the 508th battalion, fell as a result of a rocket strike; 3 reserve fighters from the same battalion seriously wounded

Le sergent-major (rés.) Eliad Nourskif, 27 ans, de Tel-Aviv, est tombé au combat sur le front nord
Le sergent-major (rés.) Eliad Nourskif, 27 ans, de Tel-Aviv, est tombé au combat sur le front nordIDF

Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday that Sergeant First Class (Res.) Saar Eliahu Navarsky, 27, from Tel Aviv-Yafo, a reserve soldier in the 508th Battalion, was killed in combat in the north. The soldier was killed by a rocket strike.

In the same incident, three reserve soldiers from the same battalion were seriously wounded. The soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment in hospitals and their families have been updated.

