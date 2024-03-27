IDF announces death of Staff Sergeant Nisim Kachlon, 21, killed in southern Gaza
His raises death toll of Gaza ground operation to 253 Israeli soldiers
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday announced killing of Staff Sergeant Nisim Kachlon, 21. He is said to have died in a battle in southern Gaza.
Kachlon fought with the 435th Battalion, Givati Brigade. He was from Hadera, Israel's Haifa district.
Kachlon's death brings the death toll of troops in the Gaza ground offensive against Hamas to 253.
