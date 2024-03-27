IDF announces death of Staff Sergeant Nisim Kachlon, 21, killed in southern Gaza

His raises death toll of Gaza ground operation to 253 Israeli soldiers

Staff Sergeant Nisim Kachlon killed in Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday announced killing of Staff Sergeant Nisim Kachlon, 21. He is said to have died in a battle in southern Gaza.

Kachlon fought with the 435th Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade. He was from Hadera, Israel's Haifa district.

Kachlon's death brings the death toll of troops in the Gaza ground offensive against Hamas to 253.

