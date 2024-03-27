IDF announces death of Staff Sergeant Nisim Kachlon, 21, killed in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday announced killing of Staff Sergeant Nisim Kachlon, 21. He is said to have died in a battle in southern Gaza.

Kachlon fought with the 435th Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade. He was from Hadera, Israel's Haifa district.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1773026170360959144 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kachlon's death brings the death toll of troops in the Gaza ground offensive against Hamas to 253.