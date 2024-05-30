IDF announces death of two soldiers in West Bank car ramming attack, one in Gaza fighting

The IDF Spokesperson allowed the publication this morning (Thursday) that three soldiers were killed over the last day.

Sgt. Eliya Hilel, 20 from Tel Zion, and Staff Sergeant Diego Shvisha Harsaj, 20 from Tel Aviv, were severely injured in a car-ramming attack near Shechem.

In addition, Sgt. Yedidya Azugi, 20 from the settlement of Revava, fell in a battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

In a battle in which Sgt. Yedidya Azugi, fell, a soldier from Battalion 101, of the Paratroopers Brigade, was seriously injured.

Additionally, two soldiers of Battalion 601 of the 401st 'Iron Trail' Brigade, Combat Engineering Corps, were seriously injured in a battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment in the hospital and their families have been updated. The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the start of the ground offensive now stands at 287.

Sergeant Major Eliya Hillel, 20, from Tel Zion, a fighter in the Nachshon Battalion (90), Kfir Brigade, was killed in a car-ramming attack near Shechem yesterday, during operational activity in the Samaria Brigade area.

IDF

Sergeant Diego Shvisha Harsa, 20, from Tel Aviv, a fighter in the Nachshon Battalion (90), was killed in a car ramming attack near Shechem yesterday, during operational activity in the Samaria brigade area.

IDF spokesperson

Sergeant Yedidia Azugi, 21, from the settlement of Revava, a fighter in the 101st Battalion, Paratroopers Brigade, fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip. Azugi left behind his parents: Dalia and Eliyahu and 5 brothers and sisters, served in the paratroopers, was involved in youth activities and in local community actions.

Head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, eulogized him: "A sweet young man, a son of Samaria, who grew and thrived in the community of Rehavam. He was loved by all those around him, with a wide smile and a big heart, a leader among his friends in the community. The heart breaks to see the family, the community, we will preserve his memory, we will follow his path, a path of heroes who fell in defense of the people and the homeland. May his memory be blessed."

Rabbi Uriel Ganzl, the rabbi of the community of Rebbe, eulogized him: "His beloved friend, a hero. A man of principles. A beloved child. Always with a big smile on his face. And immense faith. You were devoted to your family and friends without boundaries. And so you fell bravely for the public. The heart aches, and the eyes are filled with tears. Your holy memory will accompany us on the way to redemption."

The chairman of the Revava settlement, Shai Aharoni: "He was a modest and quiet child, always smiling, surrounded by friends, I knew him when I was the youth coordinator of the settlement, a hard-working boy who wanted to help everyone. A homeboy. We will miss him, his involvement, his giving, his Zionist spirit. The entire Revava settlement is in deep mourning. A severe blow to the settlement."