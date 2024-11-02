IDF announces deaths of 2 soldiers in Gaza, taking ground op toll to 365

Yair Hananya, 22 and Itay Parizat, 20, fell in battle in northern Gaza

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Yair Hananya and Itay Parizat
Yair Hananya and Itay ParizatIDF

This article received 2 comments

Comments