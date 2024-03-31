The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the elimination of a high-ranking operative belonging to Hezbollah's elite Radwan force in a precision drone strike conducted moments ago in southern Lebanon's Kounine region.

Identified as Ismail Ali al-Zin, the IDF revealed that he held a prominent position as a senior commander within Radwan's specialized anti-tank missile unit.

According to IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, al-Zin played a pivotal role as a leading authority on anti-tank missiles, orchestrating numerous attacks targeting Israeli civilians, communities, and security personnel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1774464487409557853 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"In eliminating al-Zin, we have neutralized a significant threat posed by Hezbollah's anti-tank capabilities," remarked Conricus, emphasizing the importance of disrupting the group's offensive capabilities.

The IDF released footage showcasing the precise drone strike targeting al-Zin's vehicle.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based Shiite militia designated as a terrorist organization by Israel and several other nations, has long been engaged in a proxy conflict with Israel, periodically escalating tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Since October 7, Israel and Hezbollah have been enganged in a tenuous back and forth of fire on the northern border which has displaced thousands from their homes.