IDF announces humanitarian pause in Gaza for aid distribution

Israel announced a tactical military activity pause effort led by COGAT to begin Sunday morning as a part of their ongoing to increase the amount of international humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, after resuming distribution on Saturday in an airdrop operation which included seven packages containing flour, sugar, and canned food.

The humanitarian pause is set to begin Sunday at ten in the morning and last until eight pm and will reoccur every day until further notice in areas where the IDF is not actively operating -- Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City.

“The IDF will continue to support the humanitarian effort on the ground, alongside continued maneuvers and offensive activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel. The IDF is prepared to expand the scope of the operation as necessary,” said an IDF statement.

The decision was reached in coordination with the UN and other international organizations after discussions were held regarding the ongoing aid distribution efforts in the Strip.

Permanent security routes were also defined, set to operate between six am and 11 pm, to allow the secure movement of UN convoys and aid organizations to enter and distribute aid throughout Gaza.