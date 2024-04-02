IDF announces independent probe into death of WCK aid workers in Gaza

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, addressed the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen employees during a humanitarian mission in the Gaza Strip.

Hagari expressed condolences on the tragic death of the aid workers, speaking directly to WCK's founder, Chef Jose Anders. The IDF spokesperson neither confirmed or denied responsibility, though he announced an independent probe into the incident.

"Last night, an incident took place in Gaza that resulted in the tragic death of World Central Kitchen employees as they fulfilled their vital mission of bringing food to people in need," Hagari said in an English-language statement to the press.

"As a professional military committed to international law, we are committed to examining our operations thoroughly and transparently," the IDF spokesperson said.

"I just spoke to WCK Founder, Chef Jose Anders, and expressed the deepest condolences of the Israel Defense Forces to the families and the entire World Central Kitchen family," Hagari updated, following an initial statement early in the morning. "We also express sincere sorrow to our allied nations who have been doing and continue to do so much to assist those in need."

"We have been reviewing the incident at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of what happened and how it happened," the spokesperson reiterated, adding "We will be opening a probe to examine this serious incident further. This will help us reduce the risk of such an event from occurring again."

"The incident will be investigated in the Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism: an independent, professional, and expert body," Hagari explained.

"For the last few months, the IDF has been working closely with the World Central Kitchen to assist them in fulfilling their noble mission of helping bring food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. WCK also came to help Israelis after the massacre of October 7th; they were one of the first NGOs here," the spokesperson described the activities of the aid organization. "The work of WCK is critical; they are on the frontlines of humanity."

"We will get to the bottom of this and we will share our findings transparently," he concluded.