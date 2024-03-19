IDF announces killing of Warrant Officer Sebastian Haion in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced death of Warrant Officer Sebastian Haion, aged 51, in the Gaza Strip. He is said to have been killed during fighting near the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

His death brings the ground operation's death toll to 250 Israeli soldiers.

The father of four lived in the central city of Rosh Ha'Ayin, and had immigrated to Israel from Argentina.

In a post he wrote on his Facebook page in January, he said, "We have no other home, and we have no possibility of losing. We must succeed."