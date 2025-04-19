You have to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Content
Menu
Footer
Sign in
Top stories
Israel-Hamas war
Israel
Middle East
International
Videos
Shows
Schedules
Channels
Profiles
en
English
Français
عربى
עברית
Radio
Live
i24NEWS
Israel-Hamas war
IDF announces death of CSM G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra in combat in northern Gaza
IDF announces death of CSM G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra in combat in northern Gaza
Five soldiers were wounded
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
■
IDF
Gaza Strip
Israel and Hamas war
The tracker is the IDF's latest fatality in Gaza
Courtesy
This article received 3 comments
Add a comment
Comments
News
News feed
Live
Radio
Shows