IDF announces reburial of 4 deceased hostages, including Guy Illouz and Bipin Joshi

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in coordination with the National Center for Forensic Medicine, Israel Police, and the Military Rabbinate, informed the families of four deceased hostages, including Guy Illouz and Bipin Joshi, that their loved ones had been reburied.

The names of the other two have not yet been released at the request of their families.

According to IDF intelligence, Guy Illouz, 26, was injured and abducted alive by Hamas after fleeing the Nuba area to Tel Gama. He reportedly died of his wounds in captivity after receiving insufficient medical care.

Bipin Joshi, a 23-year-old Nepalese citizen, was kidnapped from a shelter in Kibbutz Alumim early in the conflict and is believed to have been killed during the first months of the war. Final determinations regarding the exact circumstances of their deaths will be made after forensic examinations are completed.

The Prisoners of War and Missing Persons Directorate emphasized that the IDF continues to work diligently to secure the return of all remaining abductees and is committed to fully implementing the existing agreement with Hamas.

The IDF stressed that Hamas must fulfill its obligations under the agreement, including the return of the remaining hostages and ensuring proper burial rites for the deceased.