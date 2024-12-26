IDF announces reservist officer killed fighting in Gaza
A 35-year-old from Kibbutz Shomria in southern Israel, he was a commander of a reconnaissance team in the 6551st Battalion of the 551st Brigade
1 min read
The Israel Defense Fores said that Captain (res.) Amit Levi had been killed fighting in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday.
A 35-year-old from Kibbutz Shomria in southern Israel, he was a commander of a reconnaissance team in the 6551st Battalion of the 551st Brigade.
