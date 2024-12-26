IDF announces reservist officer killed fighting in Gaza

Captain (res.) Amit Levi, who was killed fighting in the Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

The Israel Defense Fores said that Captain (res.) Amit Levi had been killed fighting in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday.

A 35-year-old from Kibbutz Shomria in southern Israel, he was a commander of a reconnaissance team in the 6551st Battalion of the 551st Brigade.

