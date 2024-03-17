IDF announces soldier seriously wounded in Gaza fighting
Over the weekend, on Friday, a fighter from Battalion 601 was evacuated from the center of the Gaza Strip for medial treatment at a hospital
i24NEWS
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Sunday morning that a soldier was seriously wounded in Gaza fighting on Friday, and was referred for medical treatment at a hospital.
According to Israeli media reports, the soldier was wounded by rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) fire in the central Gaza Strip area.
The IDF announcement concluded that the soldier's family was notified of his condition.
