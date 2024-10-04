2 IDF soldiers killed after Iraqi drone hits military base in northern Israel

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced the deaths of two soldiers from a blast caused at a base in northern Israel by a drone launched from Iraq. Some 20 others were wounded in the incident. The fatalities were named as Sgt. Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer (L) and Cpl. Tal Dror, both aged 19.

