2 IDF soldiers killed after Iraqi drone hits military base in northern Israel
Sgt. Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer and Cpl. Tal Dror were both 19 years old
1 min read
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced the deaths of two soldiers from a blast caused at a base in northern Israel by a drone launched from Iraq. Some 20 others were wounded in the incident. The fatalities were named as Sgt. Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer (L) and Cpl. Tal Dror, both aged 19.
