Four hostages enter Israeli territory in 'good condition' | LIVE BLOG
Four female Israeli hostages seen in IDF uniforms waving to crowd before boarding Red Cross vehicles in Gaza
https://x.com/i/web/status/1883106708891054481
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Netanyahu: "We welcome the four observers. We will continue to work for the return of all our hostages"
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the release of the four female observers held by Hamas: "Daniela Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev - welcome home." He added: "Together with all the people of Israel, my wife and I embrace you wholeheartedly. We will continue to work for the return of all our hostages - alive and dead."
The four freed hostages have been reunited with their parents
The IDF spokesperson confirmed that the four released female soldiers reached the initial reception point near Gaza, where they were reunited with their parents. "IDF human resources and medical services are accompanying the released female soldiers who will undergo an initial medical evaluation. IDF representatives are also assisting the families waiting at the hospital and providing them with regular updates."
Daniela's sister: "When I saw her photo, I broke down. All my fears disappeared"
Noam Gilboa, Daniela's sister: "When the rumors about her death started, I broke down. They showed us her tattoo, which only the family could recognize, I thought it was over. But when I saw her photo, I broke down, all fears disappeared. Yesterday, our parents went to the mall to buy her her favorite things. It was so hard not to see her, not to talk to her."
IDF Spokesman: "We are committed to the return of Agam Berger, still in captivity"
IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Daniel Hagari commented on the release of the four female military observers held captive by Hamas: "They are safe and on their way home. We have been waiting for this moment, all of Israel has been waiting for this moment. They have joined the IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Gaza Strip. They have now arrived at the Reim reception center to be reunited with their parents." Hagari also addressed the case of military observer Agam Berger, who remains in captivity: "They were abducted on the morning of October 7 while carrying out their duty as observers in the Nahal Oz camp, along with Agam Berger who remains in Hamas custody. We are committed to her return and that of all hostages, both male and female."
IDF: The kidnapped women will undergo an initial medical evaluation after returning to Israel
Karina Ariev, Liri Elbag, Naama Levy, and Daniela Gilboa transferred from Red Cross to IDF, en route to Israel
Four female Israeli hostages seen in IDF uniforms waving to crowd before boarding Red Cross vehicles in Gaza
Hamas and Red Cross officials sign what seems to be the handover of the four Israeli hostages, at Gaza City’s Palestine Square
According to Al Jazeera, Red Cross vehicles are traveling to "Palestine Square" in downtown Gaza City
Red Cross teams are on their way to recover the four hostage soldiers
A source familiar with the details of the kidnapping operation told Reuters that "Red Cross teams are on their way to recover the women kidnapped by Hamas.
Families headquarters for the hostage calls for sensitivity amid release
As these individuals reunite with their families, the group said that 'challenging and difficult' images may be broadcast, particularly by Arab media. They emphasized that these young women, along with their families, face a future full of complex emotional and psychological challenges ahead, and should be treated with the utmost care and dignity.
Hundreds of Hamas terrorists wait in the central square in Gaza City
Hundreds of people, including dozens of armed men, gathered at the "Palestine Square" in Gaza, where the hostages are expected to be transferred. According to Al-Jazeera, Red Cross vehicles left the Gaza Strip towards the Kerem Shalom crossing. However, their exact destination for the handover of the hostages remains unclear.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1883056565718237365
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Report: The Israeli hostages will be transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza City
Red Cross vehicles have reportedly entered southern Gaza on their way to receive the four Israeli female hostages from Hamas
According to Palestinian sources, vehicles of the International Red Cross entered the southern Gaza Strip in preparation for the transfer of the hostages to the organization.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1883047446886097127
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF finalizes preparations for second wave of hostages returning from Gaza
The IDF, under the leadership of the Human Resources and Medical Corps, has completed preparations to absorb abductees returning to Israel from the Gaza Strip in the second wave of releases.
Specially trained initial absorption points have been set up to provide medical care and personal support for the returnees. Following initial care, the individuals will be transferred to hospitals and reunited with their families.
Reuters report: Hamas has recruited between 10,000 and 15,000 fighters since the start of the war
Israel informs UN: UNRWA must cease activities in East Jerusalem within six days
In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated:
"UNRWA is required to cease its activities in Jerusalem and vacate all premises it operates in the city no later than January 30, 2025."
U.S. reportedly shares intelligence with new Syrian leadership to counter ISIS threats
The Washington Post reports that U.S. intelligence recently helped thwart a planned ISIS attack on a prominent Shiite shrine near Damascus
Lt. Col. Avichai Edrei, IDF spokesperson in Arabic, issued an warning to Gaza residents
He urges them to adhere to the current safety instructions, which remain in effect until further notice. He emphasized the importance of following new guidelines that will be issued as the agreement progresses to its next phase, ensuring the safety of all involved.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1883006276839555434
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .