Four hostages enter Israeli territory in 'good condition' | LIVE BLOG

Netanyahu: "We welcome the four observers. We will continue to work for the return of all our hostages"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the release of the four female observers held by Hamas: "Daniela Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev - welcome home." He added: "Together with all the people of Israel, my wife and I embrace you wholeheartedly. We will continue to work for the return of all our hostages - alive and dead."