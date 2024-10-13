IDF arrests Hezbollah terrorist in operation in southern Lebanon
In the video, you can see the terrorist emerging from the tunnel, while talking with IDF forces. The tunnel looks very deep, and it is part of the "war of the tunnels" currently taking place
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Yossi Yehoshua published today (Sunday) in "The Newsroom" new documentation from "The Fire Wars" in South Lebanon - in which one can see and hear a Hezbollah terrorist captured by an IDF reserve force and also Unit 504, upon exiting a tunnel.
The documentation shows that the tunnel is very deep. Also, a dialogue between the fighters and the terrorist can be heard. To view the documentation - go to the video at the beginning of the article.
This article received 0 comments