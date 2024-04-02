IDF arrests dozens of Hamas fighters at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis

In a recent operation in southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested dozens of terror operatives attempting to leave Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

The IDF, through its Commando Brigade, conducted searches in Nasser and al-Amal hospitals to prevent the establishment of Hamas infrastructure.

According to IDF reports, the suspects were apprehended to ensure that Hamas does not re-establish its presence in these medical facilities.

The captured individuals have been transferred to the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence Directorate's Unit 504 for further interrogation.

IDF Spokesperson

During the operation in the al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis, IDF commandos seized weapons and engaged in clashes with armed gunmen, resulting in casualties among the terrorists.