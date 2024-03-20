Israel arrests Mahmoud Qawasmeh, terrorist behind 2014 West Bank kidnapping

Shin Bet on Wednesday reported arrest of Mahmoud Qawasmeh, terrorist behind 2014 Gush Etzion, West Bank kidnapping, during the raid at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City earlier on Tuesday.

Qawasmeh was deported to the Gaza Strip as part of the 'Shalit deal.' Afterwards, "he was involved in directing terrorist activities of Hamas in the West Bank, including a number of shooting attacks carried out in recent years," read the Shin Bet statement.

The victims of the abduction and killing in the West Bank back in 2014, Eyal Yifrach, Gilad Shaer, and Naftali Fraenkel, were Israeli students aged 16 and 19.

Israeli security forces have killed approximately 90 terrorists during the operation in the area, as well as questioned over 300 suspects near the Shifa compound.