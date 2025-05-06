IDF artillery reportedly pummel northern Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 578: The Israel Defense Forces said that sirens in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip were triggered by a false identification. This comes after reports of artillery fire in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya.

According to The Economist, Israel is expected to establish distribution centers that will be run by international organizations to transfer humanitarian aid to Gazans.

In the north, the IDF said that 10 Syrian-Druze were transferred to Ziv Medical Center in Safed after being wounded in Syria.

