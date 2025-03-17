IDF attacks Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon, at least 1 killed; 3 dead in Gaza after Israeli strike | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 528: The Lebanese health ministry said that one person was killed in an IDF attack on a vehicle in the southern part of the country, with Israel later confirming that Hezbollah observers were targeted. In the Gaza Strip, an Israeli strike reportedly left three dead.

The US continued its ongoing operation against the Houthis in Yemen, with more than 50 killed, according to reports. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp said that, despite the offensive, "The Yemeni people are winning – the only way is resistance."

Iran also addressed clashes between Hezbollah and the new Syrian regime forces along the Syria-Lebanon border, which left more than 20 fatalities on the Syrian side. Israel is benefitting, the foreign ministry said.

To catch up on Sunday's updates, CLICK HERE

