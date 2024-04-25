IDF attacks Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon | LIVE UPDATES
In Gaza, IDF fighter jets and artillery are also said to be attacking targets in Rafah
Day 202 of Israel at war: The turmoil in Gaza continues, as the IDF denies reports that it is responsible for a mass grave found in Khan Yunis, the United States is demanding a transparent investigation. Meanwhile, initial reports say that Israeli Air Force and artillery units have been deployed to Rafah where they are striking Hamas terror targets.
In southern Lebanon, the IAF hit Hezbollah terror infrastructures over the past day, including watch posts and a military building.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Wednesday, CLICK HERE.
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war.
IDF: 8 wanted persons were arrested overnight during counter-terror operations across the West Bank
The army spokesperson added that joint Israeli security forces came under attack in a number of locations. Weapons and explosives were also confiscated during the raids.
Maritime watchdog says report received of a possible attack occurring 15 nautical miles southwest of Aden, in Yemen.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783409064765985070
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF committee exploring how to honor hostages and civilians who took part in combat on October 7
Hostage's mother prays for son's release at traditional Priestly Blessing
Sigalit Sigi Cohen, the mother of Israeli hostage Elia Cohen, spoke to i24NEWS while attending the traditional Priestly Blessing that takes place over the Passover holiday, which this year included a special blessing for the liberation of the hostages held in Gaza.
"Elia had a birthday, it was yesterday. I am here to ask that they return already. He planned to propose to his girlfriend on Passover. I hope that this prayer will reach them there in Gaza, that it will strengthen them and give them power."
"They must be brought back. If there is a deal — even if it will require a strong force to combat terrorism — it must be approved. We have living children there."
Reports in Lebanon say IDF carried out a strike in the Baalbek area, in the Beqaa valley, which lies 41 miles (67 kilometers) northeast of Beirut
EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists launched mortar bombs towards the humanitarian pier being built off Gaza's coast on Wednesday
IDF update from Gaza: Fighter jets killed 2 terrorist attempting to launch rockets towards Israel and a Hamas terrorist squad in Nuseirat camp
The IDF says in the last day of operations in central Gaza it eliminated a number of terrorists, including two who were trying to carry out rocket launches. Fighter jets eliminated the terrorists and destroyed the launch pit and munitions warehouse.
Aircraft also eliminated a terrorist sniper squad in Nuseirat, in central Gaza. In all, the Air Force attacked more than 30 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day.
Hamas official: We will lay down our weapons if a Palestinian state is established according to the 1967 borders
Fighter jets attacked Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, an observation post and a military structure in southern Lebanon
Last night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah targets in the Maron al-Ras area, and an observation post in the Markaba area, and a military structure in the Alma a-Sha'ab region. In addition on Wednesday, IDF forces used artillery to eliminate threats in several areas of south Lebanon.
CENTCOM confirms over past day it destroyed an anti-ship ballistic missile targeting an American commercial vessel, and downed four UAVs.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1783259761854517568
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .