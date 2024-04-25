Day 202 of Israel at war: The turmoil in Gaza continues, as the IDF denies reports that it is responsible for a mass grave found in Khan Yunis, the United States is demanding a transparent investigation. Meanwhile, initial reports say that Israeli Air Force and artillery units have been deployed to Rafah where they are striking Hamas terror targets.

In southern Lebanon, the IAF hit Hezbollah terror infrastructures over the past day, including watch posts and a military building.

