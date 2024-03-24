Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA) and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a join statement on Sunday, announcing the start of an operation in the Al Amal district of western Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

The 98th Division began the operation in order to "continue dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorist operatives in the area," according to the statement.

"The activity began with a series of [Israeli Air Force] IAF strikes on approximately 40 terror targets, including military compounds, underground tunnels and additional terror infrastructure," the IDF and ISA announced.

"IDF troops are encircling the area and continuing to eliminate terrorists in close-quarters encounters," the statement concluded about the latest ongoing operation in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF earlier updated on its ongoing operations in the Gaza Strip, particularly at the Al-Shifa hospital, where over 480 people associated with the terrorist organizations Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were caught, catching the terror factions off guard as it the raid yielded the capture of high ranking operatives.

In addition, the IDF located and destroyed a drone manufacturing laboratory in the central Gaza Strip area.