The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted precision strikes against Hamas terror targets in Eastern Rafah on Monday night, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson.

Earlier in the evening, the Prime Minister's Office announced that the War Cabinet had unanimously agreed to proceed with Israel's planned operation in Rafah.

"The War Cabinet unanimously decided that Israel continues the operation in Rafah to exert military pressure on Hamas in order to promote the release of our hostages and the other goals of the war," the statement read.

Despite this decision, the Prime Minister's Office also acknowledged sending a delegation of mediators to explore the possibility of reaching an agreement acceptable to Israel, although the proposal is deemed insufficient by Israeli standards.

This move comes in the wake of Hamas's earlier agreement to a ceasefire proposal put forward by Qatar and Egypt, signaling a potential divergence in approaches to resolving the conflict.

Ariel Hermoni/ Defense ministry

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu expressed support for the IDF's actions in Rafah, stating, "Praying for the success of the IDF soldiers who are striking the abominable terrorists in Rafah. The end of Holocaust Remembrance Day is the beginning of the day of salvation. With the help of the God of Israel - we will fight. We will overcome. We will return. And we will win."

Reports from Palestinian media indicate a series of Israeli strikes and flares over the eastern Rafah area, where an evacuation order had been issued earlier in the day. However, it remains unclear whether these strikes signify the commencement of ground operations in the region.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Arabic sources have reported the crossing of infantry and tanks across the border.

Earlier in the evening, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari had stated that the military was preparing for ground operations in eastern Rafah following the evacuation order.