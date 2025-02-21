IDF: Bibas children 'brutally murdered' in captivity, 3rd body doesn't match Shiri or any other hostage

Coordinator of of negotiations for the missing and captives Gal Hirsch tells i24NEWS: "Kfir and Ariel were brutally murdered in captivity. Hamas did not return their mother Shiri. Israel conveyed furious messages to the mediators over the violation."

Hirsch spoke at length with the American envoy for , hostages Adam Boehler. Earlier, he met with the Bibas family for a couple of hours with the shocking news. Israel insists on holding the release of the hostages on Saturday but demands that Shiri be returned home. Israel is furious over the incidents and is shocked by the brutal murder of the children. The evidence leaves no room for doubt circumstances of their death. Netanyahu will issue a statement in the morning.