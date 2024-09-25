IDF calls up 2 reserve brigades as Hezbollah rockets leave 2 wounded in Kibbutz Sa’ar | LIVE BLOG
Two people were injured by shrapnel on Wednesday in Kibbutz Sa'ar after the Lebanon-based Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah fired heavy volleys of rockets at different parts of northern Israel.
One man sustained serious wounds and the other was in moderate condition, emergency services reported.
Over 90,000 people Lebanese are displaced by airstrikes, UN says
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that a total of 200,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel one day after the October 7 massacre, nearly a year ago, drawing Israeli retaliation.
In Israel around 100,000 have been displaced as a result of the aggression by the jihadist group.
Over 280 strikes on Hezbollah sites in the past 24 hours
https://x.com/i/web/status/1838936474705609158
