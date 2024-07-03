IDF: Captain Elay Elisha Lugasi killed fighting in the northern Gaza Strip
According to the Kiryat Shmona municipality, Lugasi was wounded in the early days of the war and returned to combat after recuperating
The Israel Defense Forces said that Captain Elay Elisha Lugasi was killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.
In the incident, three other soldiers were seriously wounded.
Lugasi, 21 years old, was a resident of Kiryat Shmona. According to a statement by the municipality, he was wounded in the early days of the fighting and returned to combat after his recuperation.
