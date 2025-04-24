IDF carried out series of strikes in Gaza, over a dozen killed | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 566: The IDF carried out a series of attacks in the Gaza Strip overnight. Palestinians reports said that 13 were killed from Israeli bombings. The IDF released a statement in the morning confirming that it had attacked Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Jabaliya. "Prior to the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of precision weapons, aerial strikes, and additional intelligence information," the IDF said in a statement.

