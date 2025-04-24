IDF carried out series of strikes in Gaza, over a dozen killed | LIVE BLOG
'Prior to the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of precision weapons, aerial strikes, and additional intelligence information'
Israel - Hamas War day 566: The IDF carried out a series of attacks in the Gaza Strip overnight. Palestinians reports said that 13 were killed from Israeli bombings. The IDF released a statement in the morning confirming that it had attacked Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Jabaliya. "Prior to the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of precision weapons, aerial strikes, and additional intelligence information," the IDF said in a statement.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1915432104550113457
https://x.com/i/web/status/1915425886939074930
https://x.com/i/web/status/1915419604576239660
https://x.com/i/web/status/1915344312755253424
https://x.com/i/web/status/1915328615396380970
