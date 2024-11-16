IDF carries out several waves of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut | LIVE BLOG
Meanwhile ground operation in southern Lebanon yields more weapon depots hidden in civilian population centers
The IDF on Saturday issued several evacuation warnings for residents in Beirut’s Dahieh district, urging them to leave areas near Hezbollah facilities. Heavy bombings targeted the jihadist group's weapons and rocket storage facilities.
Another underground arms depot uncovered in southern Lebanon
Friday's elimination of PIJ terrorists in Gaza
