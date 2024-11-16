IDF carries out several waves of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut | LIVE BLOG

Meanwhile ground operation in southern Lebanon yields more weapon depots hidden in civilian population centers

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
Black plumes of smoke rise above the Beirut quarter of Dahiyeh, a major Hezbollah stronghold, following the latest IDF strikes
Black plumes of smoke rise above the Beirut quarter of Dahiyeh, a major Hezbollah stronghold, following the latest IDF strikesPhoto from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

The IDF on Saturday issued several evacuation warnings for residents in Beirut’s Dahieh district, urging them to leave areas near Hezbollah facilities. Heavy bombings targeted the jihadist group's weapons and rocket storage facilities. 

Another underground arms depot uncovered in southern Lebanon 

Friday's elimination of PIJ terrorists in Gaza 

