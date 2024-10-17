IDF source confirms Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza | LIVE BLOG
IDF says there were no signs of hostages in the vicinity
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 massacre was eliminated by the IDF in Gaza.
During IDF operations in Rafah three terrorists were eliminated, including Sinwar.
In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area, the IDF said, adding that "the forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution."
Another photo of Sinwar's body circulating online, surrounded by IDF soldiers
https://x.com/i/web/status/1846921948271419758
IDF source confirms Sinwar death
https://x.com/i/web/status/1846916368672682081
Israeli defense minister posts cryptic message appearing to confirm the elimination of Yahya Sinwar
Yoav Gallant quotes a verse from the Biblical book of Leviticus that reads “You will chase your enemies, and they shall fall by the sword before you," adding "we will reach every terrorist and eliminate him."
https://x.com/i/web/status/1846905983676588102
