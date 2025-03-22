IDF names expert team to oversee implementation of Oct 7 lessons

The Israel Defense Forces' chief of general staff named a team of experts — all high-ranking reserve officers — to implement the necessary lessons from the October 7 massacre.

While the inquiry is expected to be based on reviews already conducted by the military, the officers have the purview to determine whether new inquiries into certain areas are needed. They will conduct interviews with IDF officers and members of the public who were witnesses to the slaughter on what is regarded as the blackest day in Israeli history and the deadliest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

The military's functioning on the day, when Palestinian jihadists overran the border fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, is considered a failure of unprecedented proportions.

The team is expected to present its initial review to Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir "within weeks," according to the IDF's statement.