IDF chief Halevi: 'We are in a multi-arena war' during Ramadan

In a recent situational assessment, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi highlighted the complexity of security challenges faced by Israel during the month of Ramadan, characterizing it as a "multi-arena war."

"We are in a multi-arena war - Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Gaza, and threats even further away," said Halevi.

During the meeting, attended by key military officials including the commander of the West Bank division, Lt.-Col. Yaki Dolef, and the commander of the Binyamin region, Lt.-Col. Liron Biton, Halevi emphasized the continuous stream of attempted terror attacks since the beginning of Ramadan.

The IDF Chief of Staff also took the opportunity to engage with soldiers and special forces deployed across various regions, all of whom are on high alert to counter multiple security threats.

Jamal Awad/Flash90

Ramadan, a period of heightened religious observance for Muslims, has historically seen an increase in tensions in the region, with various terrorist groups exploiting the situation to carry out attacks or escalate hostilities.