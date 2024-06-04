IDF chief in north: "We're approaching point where decision will have to be made"

The Chief of Staff, Major General Herzl Halevi, toured today (Tuesday) and conducted a situation assessment with the Commissioner of Fire and Rescue for Israel, Brigadier General Eyal Kaspai, at "Hero" Camp on the northern border, with the participation of the commander of Brigade 91, Colonel Shai Klapper, the commander of the Northern District in Fire and Rescue, Yair Elkayam, and other commanders.

They later met with the forces that worked last night to put out the fires in the north, and noted the determination and professionalism with which they operated.

In addition, the Chief of Staff spoke with the commanders of the Golani Brigade who are currently on the northern border.

🎥: IDF Spokesperson

Levi said that "we are approaching a point where a decision will need to be made, and the IDF is prepared and very ready for this decision. We have been in force here for eight months and Hezbollah is paying a very high price. He has increased his forces in recent days and we are ready. Strong defense, readiness for attack, we are approaching a decision point."

Kaspi said that "the regular collaborations with the IDF lead the preparation and readiness required of both bodies, and are implemented in practice even during wartime, maximizing the relative advantage of each system for the benefit of the State of Israel."